Renders imagine iPhone 13 mini with redesigned camera bump, smaller notch

Leaked schematics yesterday offered a closer look at some of the design changes Apple could have in store for this year’s iPhone 13 lineup. Now, Svet Apple has published new renders imagining what the iPhone 13 mini could look like with these changes.

Yesterday, renders emerged showcasing an iPhone 13 with some interesting changes to the back camera array. The most notable change here is a change in the design of the camera bump. Instead of being stacked vertically like the iPhone 12, the render places the lenses diagonally in the top-left and bottom-right corner of the square camera module.

The iPhone 13 notch is also expected to get smaller this year, as has been reported by multiple different sources. Most recently, leaked images this morning suggested that the notch could get about 30% smaller in width than its predecessor.

Today’s concept from Svet Apple imagines what these changes could look like in the real world, particularly as they relate to the iPhone 13 mini and its 5.4-inch display.







Something else to keep in mind: the iPhone 13 mini could be the last 5.4-inch “mini” iPhone released by Apple. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported earlier today that Apple will likely discontinue the form factor in 2022 with the iPhone 14, opting instead for two 6.1-inch models and 6.7-inch models, potentially referred to as the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

What do you think of this iPhone 13 mini concept? Do you have any items on your wish list for this year’s design? Let us know down in the comments.

Be sure to keep up with all of the latest iPhone 13 rumors in our full guide right here.

