All of today’s best deals are headlined by a rare discount on Apple Pencil 2 at $115. That’s alongside up to 50% off Twelve South Apple gear and the latest Anker sale from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Pencil 2 sees rare deal to $115

Amazon is now offering the second-generation Apple Pencil for $115. Normally fetching $129, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount of the year and a rare chance to grab the accessory on sale.

Redesigned for the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air, the second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic attachment, and a refreshed form factor. Whether you’re looking to take notes, try your hand at crafting some digital art, or just want the precision of a stylus, Apple Pencil is a must-have for elevating your iPad experience. Even with rumors of a refreshed model launching on Tuesday’s event, this is a great way to save for those who don’t need the latest and greatest.

Twelve South Apple gear now up to 50% off

Twelve South is currently discounting a selection of its popular Apple accessories, iPhone chargers, Mac-scented candles, and more starting at $20. Among all of the discounts, our top pick is the Twelve South PowerPic at $40. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and is the lowest price we’ve seen this year on a single unit.

Twelve South PowerPic aims to replace the average Qi charging pad with a stylish design that blends into your office or bedroom. It packs 10W charging speeds, props up your device for easily monitoring notifications, and lives up to its name by doubling as a photo frame.

Anker’s 2K Indoor HomeKit Camera falls to $30

Anker is back to start off the week with a new sale via its official Amazon storefront. With prices starting at $11, you’ll find a selection of charging essentials, smart home upgrades, and much more. Our top pick is the eufy 2K Indoor HomeKit Cam for $30. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches the best price of the year, and comes within $2 of the all-time low.

Anker’s eufy indoor camera expands your HomeKit setup with 2K feeds for some added peace of mind or just keeping an eye on pets and more throughout the house. Connecting right to your Wi-Fi, notable features include motion alerts, AI person and pet detection, and two-way audio.

Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band sees very first discount to $39

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band for $39. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recent release and marking a new all-time low.

Debuting back in February in honor of Black History Month, this Black Unity edition of Apple Watch band pays homage to the Pan-African flag with a unique color scheme. Alongside all of the usual Apple Watch Sport Band features, this one has a custom pin that says “Truth • Power • Solidarity” and features a compression molded design. There’s also a matching Watch face to really tie the look together. Get a closer look in our hands-on review

Eve HomeKit Color Light Strip sees first discount of the year at $70

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Eve HomeKit accessories headlined by its Color LED Light Strip for $70. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer saves you $10, is the first price cut of 2021, and matches our previous mention from back in August.

Eve’s Light Strip works with Siri as well as the rest of your HomeKit setup out of the box and features a standalone design, meaning an additional hub isn’t required. It’s a great option for adding bias lighting throughout your smart home, whether it’s behind a TV or monitor, on a shelf, and more.

