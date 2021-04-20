Beats teams up with Psychworld for limited-edition Studio3 Wireless

Ahead of Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event, the company announced a new limited edition of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones. This time, Psychworld and the rapper Don Toliver collaborated to create the neon-green Beats.

This is one of many collaborations Beats had over time. First launched in 2017, Beats Studio 3 Wireless are over-ear headphones with AirPods W1 chip, micro USB port, and Active Noise Cancellation.

This limited edition was announced on Beats’ YouTube channel. According to the company, this headphone will launch on April 22 at 9 a.m. PST and will be available on Psychworld’s site.

Different from traditional Studio3 colors, this collaboration infuses a neon green color palette across the Beats Studio3 Wireless headphone silhouette, leveraging a digi-camo print and Psychworld logo on the headband.

“This project with Beats has been in the works for a while, and we’re thrilled to be able to finally reveal it to everyone,” said the creators of Psychworld. “We’re so inspired by music, and so it’s been amazing to partner with Beats as well as one of our favorite artists who truly embodies what Psychworld is about.”

Check the launch video of the limited-edition Beats Studio3 Wireless below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: