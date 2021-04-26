Apple today finally released iOS 14.5 to the public, which comes with the long-awaited App Tracking Transparency feature. With this new option available in the iOS settings, users can opt-out of being tracked by third-party apps across other apps and websites. To further highlight this new feature, the company has now shared a new video explaining how App Tracking Transparency works.

The two-minute video explains that apps often ask for access to data such as your location, health information, and photos in order to work. At the same time, it warns about apps that use this data to track you across the internet for things like offering personalized advertisements.

Apple emphasizes that some apps do this “without your knowledge or permission,” making the user become the product. The video also says that it is okay if the user chooses to share their data with third parties, but now, the prompt is there so that everyone has the choice to be tracked or not.

That’s why iPhone users will now be asked a single, simple question: Allow apps to track you or not? Maybe you’re okay giving an app your email or location, so they can share your data with others to personalize ads or build a profile about you. And if you’re not? Well, that’s what the prompt is for. Whatever you choose is up to you. But at Apple, we believe that you should have a choice.

Privacy aside, the video has amazing, smooth animations reminiscent of some old company ads, such as the WWDC 2013 intro video and Wonderful Things from Apple’s September 2019 event. You can watch it below:

The song is “The Chrismastoph Waltz” by Dan Rosen.

