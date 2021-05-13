All of today’s best deals kick off with a series of Apple’s official iPhone 12 series MagSafe cases from $40. Plus, save on the previous-generation Apple TV 4K from $149 and this 2-pack of AirTags Keychains for $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe Cases from $40

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 12 series MagSafe cases starting at $40 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max version. You’ll also find other colorways available, as well as offerings for the iPhone 12/Pro handsets. Normally fetching $49, today’s offers are either marking the first price cuts we’ve seen or new all-time lows on the recently-released cases.

Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Prev-gen Apple TV 4K drops to $149

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is currently offering the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 32GB for $149. Usually fetching $179, you’re saving $30 here, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking the lowest price of the year. Step up to the 64GB model for $169, down from $199.

While not the new steaming media player with a refreshed Siri Remote that was unveiled last month, the previous-generation Apple TV 4K still upgrades your TV with Ultra HD content with support for HDR. Alongside being able to act as a hub for extending your HomeKit setup, there’s integrated Siri control, which can be accessed from the voice-enabled remote. Perfect for enjoying movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more for those in the Apple ecosystem.

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers a 2-pack of its AirTags Silicone Keychain Cases for $11. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $15, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount we’ve seen and scores you 27% in savings.

These AirTags cases provide an affordable way to clip Apple’s item finders onto your keychain, backpack, and more. The silicone cases hold everything in place while still showing off the signature white plastic and stainless steel design and features an integrated keyring clip to round out the package.

