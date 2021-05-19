Ongoing outage on App Store Connect affecting some developers

- May. 19th 2021 6:49 pm PT

0

Some developers may not be able to access App Store Connect at this time. According to reports on the web and also confirmed by 9to5Mac, there’s an ongoing outage affecting the app developer platform.

App Store Connect is the platform used by developers to upload and manage App Store applications. Some developers have reported on social networks that the platform is partially or completely offline, and now Apple has confirmed the issue.

When 9to5Mac tried to access the App Store Connect, we got the following message:

We can’t process your request. Go back to where you were and try again. If the problem continues, contact us.

TestFlight is also down for some users. It’s unclear whether the outage also affected other Apple services. According to the System Status page on Apple’s website, the outage started around 5:32 PM PT.

Were you affected by this outage? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

outage

outage
App Store Connect

App Store Connect

About the Author