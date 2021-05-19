Ongoing outage on App Store Connect affecting some developers

Some developers may not be able to access App Store Connect at this time. According to reports on the web and also confirmed by 9to5Mac, there’s an ongoing outage affecting the app developer platform.

App Store Connect is the platform used by developers to upload and manage App Store applications. Some developers have reported on social networks that the platform is partially or completely offline, and now Apple has confirmed the issue.

When 9to5Mac tried to access the App Store Connect, we got the following message:

We can’t process your request. Go back to where you were and try again. If the problem continues, contact us.

TestFlight is also down for some users. It’s unclear whether the outage also affected other Apple services. According to the System Status page on Apple’s website, the outage started around 5:32 PM PT.

Were you affected by this outage? Let us know in the comments below.

App Store Connect is broken on the web and I can’t login on my phone. Anyone else? pic.twitter.com/PZ4kBwJ7NO — Mustafa (@mufasaYC) May 20, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: