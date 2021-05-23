With the M1 iPad Pro being officially sold, Apple started to update some of its support pages to include more details about its new launch. In one of these, the company explains what users can do over 5G with the M1 iPad Pro.

With a 5G model of the fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro or the third-generation 11-inch iPad Pro, users can enable “higher data-usage features for apps and system tasks.”

“These include higher-quality FaceTime, high-definition content on Apple TV, Apple Music songs and videos, and iPadOS updates over cellular. This setting also allows third-party apps to use more cellular data for enhanced experiences. This is the default setting with some unlimited data plans, depending on your carrier. This setting uses more cellular data.“

With a 5G M1 iPad Pro enabled, users can decide whether to allow more data on 5G or not. With the Standard mode, for example, it allows automatic updates and background tasks on cellular and uses the standard quality settings for video and FaceTime.

The user can even enable the Low Data Mode option, which helps reduce Wi-Fi and cellular data usage by pausing automatic updates and background tasks.

Apart from the M1 iPad Pro, for now, only the iPhone 12 supports a 5G connection. Apple says that when 5G is enabled, there are three different icons that can appear for the user:

5G: Your carrier’s 5G network is available, and your iPad can connect to the Internet over that network. Not available in all areas.

Your carrier’s 5G network is available, and your iPad can connect to the Internet over that network. Not available in all areas. 5G+: Your carrier’s higher frequency version of 5G is available, or your iPad has an active connection over that network. Not available in all areas.

Your carrier’s higher frequency version of 5G is available, or your iPad has an active connection over that network. Not available in all areas. 5G UW: Your carrier’s higher frequency version of 5G is available, or your iPad has an active connection over that network. Not available in all areas.

On the iPad settings, on the Cellular Data tab, users can choose how their tablet is going to use the 5G network:

5G Auto: Enables Smart Data mode. When 5G speeds don’t provide a noticeably better experience, your iPad automatically switches to LTE, saving battery life.

Enables Smart Data mode. When 5G speeds don’t provide a noticeably better experience, your iPad automatically switches to LTE, saving battery life. 5G On: Always uses 5G network when it’s available. This might reduce battery life.

Always uses 5G network when it’s available. This might reduce battery life. LTE: Uses only LTE network, even when 5G is available.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: