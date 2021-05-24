A new week has arrived, and all of today’s best deals are headlined by the first Amazon discount on the new M1 11-inch iPad Pro. That’s on top of the latest iPad Air at $79 off and the most recent Anker sale with MagSafe accessories and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 11-inch iPad Pro sees first Amazon discount

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $749. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches the all-time low we saw as a pre-order discount at the start of the month, and is the very first Amazon discount to date.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives powered by the M1 chip that has graced its most recent Macs. Alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’ll be able to count on all of the power of a MacBook thanks to Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support. That’s alongside all-day battery life, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID.

Apple’s latest iPad Air now up to $79 off

Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air, taking as much as $79 off a selection of configurations. Across the board, you’re looking at everything from the base models to Wi-Fi + Cellular versions, higher-tier storage capacities, and just about all of the colorways available from $550. These discounts either match or beat our previous mentions and are marking new Amazon all-time lows in many cases.

If you don’t need all of the power of the new M1 iPad Pros, going with Apple’s latest iPad Air provides a similar overall experience but that an even more affordable price, thanks to today’s discounts. You’re looking at a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Powered by the new A14 Bionic processor, there’s also the grand return of Touch ID in the power button alongside 256GB of storage, USB-C charging, and up to 10-hour battery life. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage.

Save on Anker MagSafe chargers and more

Anker is starting off the week with its latest Amazon sale, discounting a selection of chargers, Thunderbolt 3 docks, and more in the process. Headlining is the new PowerWave Pad Slim MagSafe Charger for $18. Normally fetching $21, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen since being unveiled earlier in the month and marks a new all-time low.

As Anker’s most compact MagSafe-compatible charger to date, its new PowerWave Pad Slim features a magnetic design that can snap right onto the back of your iPhone 12 series handset. It can refuel your device at 7.5W speeds, and is even more lightweight than Apple’s official model.

