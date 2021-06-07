iPadOS 15 enables iPhone apps in landscape mode for iPad users

Apple announced iPadOS 15 earlier today at the WWDC 2021 opening keynote with multiple new features, including widgets on the home screen, enhanced multitasking, App Library, and more. However, one small but interesting detail is that iPhone apps can now run in landscape mode on the iPad with iPadOS 15.

Previously on the iPad, if you had installed an iPhone app that did not fully support the tablet’s larger display, it would run in the iPhone format with black borders around it instead of full screen. However, this changes with iPadOS 15.

The latest version of the operating system allows these apps to run in landscape mode, so you can easily use them without having to rotate the iPad to portrait orientation. This was a problem for iPad users with a Smart Keyboard or Magic Keyboard since you cannot use these accessories with the iPad in a vertical position.

iPadOS 15 is now available as a beta release for developers, and a public beta will be available in July. The official release, however, is coming only this fall. The update brings fundamental changes to notification management, new features in iMessage, more privacy controls, and more.

Be sure to check out our full coverage of the WWDC 2021 announcements here on 9to5Mac:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: