iPadOS 15 enables iPhone apps in landscape mode for iPad users

Apple announced iPadOS 15 earlier today at the WWDC 2021 opening keynote with multiple new features, including widgets on the home screen, enhanced multitasking, App Library, and more. However, one small but interesting detail is that iPhone apps can now run in landscape mode on the iPad with iPadOS 15.
Previously on the iPad, if you had installed an iPhone app that did not fully support the tablet’s larger display, it would run in the iPhone format with black borders around it instead of full screen. However, this changes with iPadOS 15.
The latest version of the operating system allows these apps to run in landscape mode, so you can easily use them without having to rotate the iPad to portrait orientation. This was a problem for iPad users with a Smart Keyboard or Magic Keyboard since you cannot use these accessories with the iPad in a vertical position.
iPadOS 15 is now available as a beta release for developers, and a public beta will be available in July. The official release, however, is coming only this fall. The update brings fundamental changes to notification management, new features in iMessage, more privacy controls, and more.
Be sure to check out our full coverage of the WWDC 2021 announcements here on 9to5Mac:
- iPadOS 15 coming to all iPads supported by iPadOS 14 this fall, here’s the full list
- Apple brings Safari web browser extensions to iPhone and iPad with iOS 15
- Apple introduces iCloud+ service with Private Relay, Hide My Email, more
- Translate app coming to iPadOS 15 with system-wide translations
- iPadOS 15: You can now build apps on the iPad, and ship to the App Store
- iPadOS 15 for iPad brings with home screen widgets, multitasking updates, and more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.