WhatsApp for iOS now lets users forward official sticker packs

WhatsApp is releasing a new feature exclusively for iOS users. Starting today, beta users of the app will be able to forward official sticker packs to chats.

As first discovered by WABetaInfo, this feature allows users to quickly forward official WhatsApp sticker packs to their contacts.

According to the site, to verify whether this function is available for you in the beta, make sure you’re running version 2.21.120.13 of the app, then open the WhatsApp Sticker Store, and select a sticker pack to see its details. If there’s a forward button there, it means the feature is already available for your account.

“When you tap the forward button, you can select chats where you can forward the entire sticker pack to. WhatsApp will send a deep link to quickly view and download the sticker pack.”

Unfortunately, this feature doesn’t allow users to forward third-party sticker packs. Also as of now, this function is only available for iOS beta users and will probably be available for Android users soon.

Recently, WABetaInfo discovered that WhatsApp is working on a new Archived Chats tab. With this feature, when the “Keep chats archived” is enable within WhatsApp, every time the user receives a message from an archived chat, it won’t be unarchived, as it happens today.

The team behind the app has also been working on some other features, such as support for disappearing mode. When this feature is available, the user will need to go to WhatsApp Settings, Privacy, and then toggle on the Disappearing Mode function.

