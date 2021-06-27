iPhone 13 Pro to feature ultra-wide lens with autofocus, coming to regular models next year

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted earlier this year that Apple is working on an enhanced ultra-wide lens for some of the iPhone 13 models, which are expected to be introduced in the second half of 2021. In a new research note obtained by 9to5Mac, Kuo reinforced that the iPhone 13 Pro will have an ultra-wide lens with autofocus.

The current ultra-wide lenses used by Apple are fixed-focus, which means that they cannot focus on a specific object. With autofocus, users will be able to adjust the lens to choose where they want to focus, just like with wide-angle and telephoto lenses.

In addition to autofocus, the analyst also claimed that the ultra-wide lens on the iPhone 13 Pro will have six elements instead of five, which will likely result in better images and videos. With iPhone 12, Apple has considerably improved the ultra-wide lens with Deep Fusion and Night Mode, but it still does not provide the same quality as the others, especially in low light.

Kuo’s note mentions that only the Pro models of this year’s iPhones will get the upgraded ultra-wide lens. However, he says that Apple is expected to bring the same improvements to all iPhone models with the next generation in 2022.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) will have a similar design to the iPhone 12, but with a new processor, smaller notch, better cameras, expanded 5G support, and 120Hz ProMotion display on the Pro models. The new iPhones are expected to be announced sometime between September and October of this year.

