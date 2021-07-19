Celebrate the debut of Ted Lasso season 2 later this week with these iPhone wallpapers

This Friday, the long-anticipated second season of Apple’s hit show Ted Lasso finally debuts. Apple’s been celebrating the new season with special Today at Apple sessions, in-store stickers, and a stellar blue carpet event. We’ve put together some fun new wallpapers for your iPhone to celebrate. Check them out and download your favorites below!

We’ve put together three distinct collections of wallpapers. There are jersey-inspired wallpapers, quote wallpapers, and some simple Ted Lasso blue ones.

The simple clothing-inspired wallpapers are based on AFC Richmond’s uniform and outfits. The first one was designed to resemble the AFC Richmond jersey used in the show. The second one, with orange and white, was inspired by the AFC Richmond athletic shorts. The third wallpaper is based on the AFC Richmond crew neck sweatshirt. It’s available in a variety of color options.

AFC Richmond Clothing Wallpapers

Ted Lasso is well known for its incredibly positive and uplifting dialogue. We’ve taken some of the most iconic lines and created some bright and bold wallpapers with the Ted Lasso color scheme. Each wallpaper also includes the AFC Richmond logo above the quote.

Ted Lasso Quote Wallpapers

The last series of wallpapers includes a simple AFC Richmond logo with a simple radial gradient behind it. We’ve also included a wallpaper that has the names of all of the main characters. This type of design has been super trendy, especially for tv shows. Lastly, there’s a believe wallpaper that has an illustration of Ted’s handmade believe poster that he placed above his office door in the locker room in the show.

Blue Ted Lasso Wallpapers

All of these wallpapers are available for download below. Are you excited for season 2 of Ted Lasso? We can’t wait for the premiere this Friday. Let us know what you think about these wallpapers and if you’re planning to watch the next season in the comments below!

























