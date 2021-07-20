Twitter rolling out preview of all-new TweetDeck app

Twitter is beginning to test a completely redesigned version of TweetDeck, the company announced today. The new TweetDeck interface is similar to what is currently available on the web version of Twitter, with the company saying that the redesign brings “enhanced functionality.”

Twitter first confirmed its plans for a “big overhaul” to Tweetdeck earlier this year, acknowledging that the platform hadn’t been getting “a lot of love.” Twitter’s chief product officer Kayvon Beykpour said at the time:

And we haven’t given TweetDeck a lot of love recently. That’s about to change; we’ve been working on a pretty big overhaul from the ground up of TweetDeck, and it’s something that we’re excited to share publicly sometime this year. And so that’s just an example of a Twitter-owned and operated service that we will continue investing in.

Twitter has now revealed our first look at the new TweetDeck design, and it sure is different. The company says it is testing this first with a “small group of randomly selected people” in the US, Canada, and Australia.

The design features a column-based layout and integrates a lot of the features previously available on the Twitter website and in Twitter’s native apps on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This includes the “Explore” tab with trending topics alongside something referred to as “Decks.” We’ll have to wait to get our hands on this new design to learn more.

Eligible users will see an option to enable the new design, but again, it will only be available at first to a “small group” of TweetDeck users. Do you see the new TweetDeck design on your account? Let us know down in the comments.

