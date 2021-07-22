Apple says ‘the future of health is on your wrist’ in new Apple Watch Series 6 ad [Video]

- Jul. 22nd 2021 9:10 am PT

0

Apple has posted a new video to its YouTube channel today promoting the Apple Watch Series 6. The ad is called “Hello Sunshine” and it focuses on the Apple Watch’s suite of health features, including the Blood Oxygen app, workout tracking, and more.

The new ad is 90 seconds long and set to the song Cuore Matto (Planet Funk Remix) by Little Tony. “With features like fall detection, the Blood Oxygen app and workout tracking, the future of health is on your wrist,” Apple says.

In the video, an Apple Watch user is seen using a variety of features such as workout tracking, Apple Fitness+, and more. Apple focus throughout the video is on prompting that the “future of health is on your wrist.”

What do you think of Apple’s new “Hello Sunshine” ad? How often do you rely on the health and workout tracking features of your Apple Watch? Let us know down in the comments!

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.