Apple stops signing iOS 14.6, blocking downgrades from iOS 14.7 and iOS 14.7.1

Following the iOS 14.7.1 release earlier today, Apple has just stopped signing iOS 14.6. That means users who have updated their devices to iOS 14.7 or iOS 14.7.1 can no longer downgrade to iOS 14.6.

This version of iOS was introduced in May with podcast subscriptions, Apple Card Family, a new Shazam Clip App, new features for AirTag users, and also support for Lossless and Spatial Audio in Apple Music. iOS 14.7 came a month later with the option to set timers on the HomePod through the Home app, support for the MagSafe Battery Pack, and other minor enhancements.

Apple also released iOS 14.7.1 today, which not only fixes a bug that could affect integration between the iPhone and Apple Watch, but also fixed a security vulnerability that had been exploited by hackers.

Reverting to older iOS builds is often used by those who jailbreak their iPhones. Restoring an iPhone or iPad to a previous version of iOS can also sometimes be helpful for users who experience significant bugs after upgrading to the latest version of iOS.

If you have experienced any serious issues with iOS 14.7 or iOS 14.7.1, unfortunately, you’ll now have to wait until a future update rather than downgrading to iOS 14.6. The only possible downgrade for now is from iOS 14.7.1 to iOS 14.7. Of course, if your device is running iOS 15 beta, you can also downgrade to one of the currently signed versions of iOS 14.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: