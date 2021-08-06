9to5Mac Happy Hour 341: Apple Store Online, iCloud Photos adds new protections for child safety, titanium iPhone 14

This week on Happy Hour Benjamin and Chance break down this week’s news including the new child safety initiatives for Messages and iCloud Photos, the possibility of a titanium iPhone in future, surprise updates to the Mac Pro and speculating on its future, and the implications of SiriKit intent deprecation.

Sponsored by ExpressVPN: Take back your Internet privacy today and get 3 months free with a 1-year package at ExpressVPN.com/HappyHour.

Sponsored by Chargeasap: Get a special preorder deal on the new 25,000 mAh Flash Pro Plus portable charger.

Sponsored by She’s Birdie: Right now, She’s Birdie is offering our listeners 15% off your first purchase when you go to ShesBirdie.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Follow

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Chance Miller @ChanceHMiller

Read More

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: