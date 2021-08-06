9to5Mac Happy Hour 341: Apple Store Online, iCloud Photos adds new protections for child safety, titanium iPhone 14
This week on Happy Hour Benjamin and Chance break down this week’s news including the new child safety initiatives for Messages and iCloud Photos, the possibility of a titanium iPhone in future, surprise updates to the Mac Pro and speculating on its future, and the implications of SiriKit intent deprecation.
Benjamin Mayo
Chance Miller
- Apple says any expansion of CSAM detection outside of the US will occur on a per-country basis
- In internal memo, Apple addresses concerns around new Photo scanning features, doubles down on the need to protect children
- Comment: Apple’s child protection measures get mixed reactions from experts
- Apple announces new protections for child safety: iMessage features, iCloud Photo scanning, more
- Opinion: Four problems with Apple’s reported approach to scanning for child abuse images
- Apple now promoting its services with ‘exclusive offers’ for Apple Card users
- Roundup: The iPhone 13 is coming next month; here’s what we know so far
- PSA: iOS 15 beta 4 can auto-remove lens flares in photos
- Apple redesigns online store and brings back dedicated ‘store’ tab
- Apple to expand iPhone, iPad, and Mac monthly financing to Canada with Affirm partnership
- Apple updates Intel Mac Pro with three new graphics card modules
- Apple now selling standalone Magic Keyboard with Touch ID starting at $149
