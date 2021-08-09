AMC to begin accepting Apple Pay for buying movie tickets next year

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron held an online conference on Monday with some company-related announcements. In addition to revealing a new deal with Warner Bros. for an exclusive 45-day theatrical window prior to digital release, Aron confirmed that AMC theaters will finally accept Apple Pay and other digital wallets by the next year.

Digital wallets for contactless payments are not currently supported in AMC theaters, but that will change soon. As noted by Yahoo! Finance, the company’s chairman said during the webcast that customers will be able to pay for movie tickets with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Interestingly, AMC theaters will also accept bitcoin for payments in addition to the digital wallets from Apple and Google. While the new payment methods will already be available in some of the theaters later this year, a major rollout is expected starting in 2022.

AMC Entertainment chairman-CEO Adam Aron said the chain will be technologically equipped to start accepting Bitcoin payments for U.S. movie tickets and concessions ordered online by the end of the year. At a meaty, newsy and somewhat bizarre webcast, Aron also noted the chain will also start accepting Apple Pay and Google Pay.

With Apple Pay, customers can easily pay in stores using their credit or debit cards stored in the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple Pay also works with online stores and apps on iOS devices and Macs.

AMC announced its fiscal Q2 2021 results this afternoon with $444 million in revenue. With COVID-19 vaccination progressing around the world, people are once again frequenting movie theaters, which should drive the numbers even higher next quarter.

As a consequence of the return to normalcy, AMC has reached an agreement with Warner Bros. studios to ensure that new movies will be released in theaters with a 45-day theatrical window before they hit the digital platforms. During the pandemic, multiple movies have been premiered simultaneously in theaters and on streaming services.

For 2022, AMC also expects to buy and build new theaters in the US.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: