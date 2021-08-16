Monday’s best deals: Apple AirPods Pro $180, Satechi sitewide, Apple Watch Series 6, more

We’re kicking off the workweek with all of today’s best price drops and promotions on Apple gear and accessories. Alongside $100 or more off Apple Watch Series 6, we are also tracking some big-time price drops on AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, a notable back to school Satechi Apple accessory sale, and a fresh batch of Anker gear for your home and mobile setups. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are now down at $180 via its official Amazon store

Amazon is now offering Apple AirPods Pro with wireless charging case for $179.99 shipped once added to your cart. Regularly $249, this is among the best prices of the year and the lowest total we can find. AirPods Pro are Apple’s most capable earbuds to date with active noise canceling built in alongside the expected true wireless connectivity, a workout-ready IPX4 water-resistance rating, and as much as 24 hours of battery life. You’ll also find support for Apple’s new Spatial Audio streaming, as well as the latest lossless streaming features that rolled out a couple months ago. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Satechi launches 20% off sitewide back-to-school Apple accessory sale

Today, Satechi is launching a new back-to-school sale. It’s delivering sitewide savings of 20% off its entire selection of Apple accessories, chargers, and other gear, marking the best discounts of the year when code BK2SCHOOL20 is applied at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $40. Our top pick this time around is the new Aluminum iPad Pro Stand and Hub at $79.99. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at only the third notable discount alongside $20 in savings in order to deliver the best price in months. This 6-in-1 USB-C hub doubles as a stand for turning your iPad into a more full-fledged desktop machine. In true Satechi fashion, it’s comprised of aluminum and packs a folding design. We also found it to be a compelling offering in our hands-on review.

Anker starts the week with discounted webcams, chargers, more from $16

Today, Anker is starting off a new week by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale, discounting a selection of its iPhone and Android accessories, eufy smart home security offerings, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the new Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam for $103.99. Marking one of the first handful of discounts, today’s offer takes 20% off the usual $130 going rate in order to match the second-best price to date.

Other notable Anker deals this week:

Apple Watch Series 6 now $100 or more off from $299 across various models

Update: Prices have dropped even further, taking another $20 off select styles to deliver even better discounts than we originally saw.

After seeing the official Sport Loop bands go on sale to start the week, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models. Shipping is free across the board. Starting at $299, you’re looking at a series of styles with new all-time lows attached on everything from aluminum GPS models to Cellular offerings at up to $100 off.

