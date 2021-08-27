Twitter now rolling out Ticketed Spaces for iPhone users

Twitter announced earlier this year some new ways for creators to monetize their content on the social network, which includes paid Spaces — or “Ticketed Spaces.” After letting users apply for these new features, Ticketed Spaces are now being rolled out to some iPhone users.

Twitter Spaces is the social network’s live audio platform that was introduced in 2021 to compete with Clubhouse. Right now, any users can create and join a Spaces on Twitter, but that is changing now with Ticketed Spaces.

As the name suggests, hosts will be able to charge users to join a live Space in a way to make money from Twitter. The price of a ticket can also be set by the host — and it can cost between $1 and $999.

Twitter says that creators will keep 97% of the money (excluding the fee charged by Apple and Google for in-app purchases), which means that the company is only taking a 3% cut of each ticket sold. However, if a user makes a total of $50,000 on the social network, Twitter’s cut will become 20%.

As noted by The Verge, the company does not rule out increasing its commission for Ticketed Spaces in the future. The company showed a preview of the feature in May that revealed that users would keep 80% of the revenue from Spaces.

Twitter also announced “Super Follow” this year, which is another paid service that will give users access to exclusive content from Twitter accounts. However, there is no word yet on when Super Follow will become available. As for Ticketed Spaces, the company says that the feature is now being rolled out to iPhone users, and will soon be available to everyone.

Users who want to host Ticketed Spaces need to have at least 1,000 followers and have hosted at least three Spaces in the last 30 days. Those who are 17 years old or younger cannot charge for Spaces.

