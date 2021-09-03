9to5Mac Happy Hour 345: iPhone 13 satellite communication, Apple Watch production delays, App Store settlements

This week on Happy Hour Benjamin and Zac break down the App Store settlements of the week, and the policy changes they have caused, as well as some fascinating rumors about the iPhone 13’s satellite communication abilities and the Apple Watch health sensor roadmap.
Sponsored by Things: The award-winning to-do app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac — now with Markdown support!
Sponsored by Notion: Go to Notion.so and use promo code HAPPYHOUR to get $250 off its annual team plan. That’s multiple months free for your growing team.
Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- 9to5Mac’s feature in the iPhone 11 ad
- Roundup: The iPhone 13 is coming this month; here’s what we know so far
- Take a closer look at the new Apple Watch display sizes and faces with these mock-ups
- Spotify CEO says Apple’s App Store sign-up changes are the ‘right direction’ but still unfair
- What Apple’s new App Store policy could mean for your favorite apps
- iOS 15 now prompts users if they want to enable Apple personalized ads, after it was previously on by default
- As Apple antitrust case ends in Japan, a new one opens in India
- Apple will let developers redirect users to sign up for services outside the App Store
- What to expect from Apple in September: iPhone 13, iOS 15 release, and more
- How SpaceX Starlink could resolve rising government-controlled internet shutdowns
