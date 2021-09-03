9to5Mac Happy Hour 345: iPhone 13 satellite communication, Apple Watch production delays, App Store settlements

This week on Happy Hour Benjamin and Zac break down the App Store settlements of the week, and the policy changes they have caused, as well as some fascinating rumors about the iPhone 13’s satellite communication abilities and the Apple Watch health sensor roadmap.

