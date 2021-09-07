Get cash in the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals for September 2021

We’re finally headed into the fall Apple product releases, so perhaps you’re thinking about upgrading your suite of personal devices — or maybe you want to help a loved one do so. Whatever it is you’re planning to buy — a new iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device — it’s not an uncommon problem to not know what to do with the old devices you have laying around. Why not get some cash for them? The best trade deals for September 2021 below…

There are many ways to sell your iPhone and other Apple devices and ensure they’re properly recycled or reused. For newer devices, we recommend our trade-in partner MyPhones Unlimited, which offers competitive trade in values (in cash!) for the full range of Apple devices — from iPhone, to iPad, to MacBook. Apple Trade In is also a popular option, and if you’re going to be purchasing a new Apple product with the funds anyway, an Apple Store gift card might not be a turn-off for you.

Other sites like Gazelle and Decluttr, or even your cellular carrier (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint all have trade in programs) might be worth checking out as well. Here’s a sampling of some of the best trade-in offers we were able to find for September 2021

Special deals and trade-in coupon codes for 9to5Mac readers

For a limited time, get 10% extra through Decluttr (max $30) w/ code 9TO5MAC (valid til 12/31/21)

iPhone trade-in values September 2021

Top iPhone 12 Pro Max trade-in values

  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $425 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $485 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $520 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)
  • Gazelle: $389 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
  • Gazelle: $474 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
  • Gazelle: $555 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)
  • Decluttr: $816 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
  • Decluttr: $871 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
  • Decluttr: $941 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)

Top iPhone 12 Pro trade-in values

  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $425 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $485 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $520 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)
  • Gazelle: $345 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
  • Gazelle: $376 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
  • Gazelle: $499 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)
  • Decluttr: $711 cash (128GB, unlocked, good)
  • Decluttr: $776 cash (256GB, unlocked, good)
  • Decluttr: $826 cash (512GB, unlocked, good)

Top iPhone 12 trade-in values

Top iPhone 12 Mini trade-in values

Top iPhone 11 Pro Max trade-in values

Top iPhone 11 Pro trade-in values

Top iPhone 11 trade in values

Top iPhone XS Max trade in values

Top iPhone XS trade in values

Top iPhone XR trade in values

Top iPhone X trade in values

Top iPhone 8 Plus trade in values

Top iPhone 8 trade in values

Top iPhone 7 Plus trade in values

Top iPhone 7 trade in values

Don’t see your iPhone model here? Check out our trade-in site!

iPad trade-in values September 2021

Top iPad Pro 4th Gen trade-in values

  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $375 cash (4th gen, 11-inch, 128GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (4th gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $450 cash (4th gen, 11-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $450 cash (4th gen, 12.9-inch, 128GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $500 cash (4th gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $550 cash (4th gen, 12.9-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • Gazelle: $120 cash (4th gen, 11-inch, 128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $104 cash (4th gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $237 cash (4th gen, 11-inch, 512GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $285 cash (4th gen, 11-inch, 1TB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $194 cash (4th gen, 11-inch, 128GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $142 cash (4th gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $163 cash (4th gen, 11-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $231 cash (4th gen, 11-inch, 1TB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $203 cash (4th gen, 12.9-inch, 128GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $195 cash (4th gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $269 cash (4th gen, 12.9-inch, 512GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $291 cash (4th gen, 12.9-inch, 1TB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $144 cash (4th gen, 12.9-inch, 128GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $146 cash (4th gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $219 cash (4th gen, 12.9-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $257 cash (4th gen, 12.9-inch, 1TB, WiFi, good)
  • Apple Trade-In: Up to $600 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)

Top iPad Pro 3rd Gen trade-in values

  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $250 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $450 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • Decluttr: $351 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Decluttr: $471 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Decluttr: $511 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 512GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Decluttr: $566 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 1TB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Decluttr: $436 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Decluttr: $481 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Decluttr: $561 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 512GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Decluttr: $631 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 1TB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Decluttr: $406 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good)
  • Decluttr: $451 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good)
  • Decluttr: $521 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good)
  • Decluttr: $591 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 1TB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $135 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $164 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $161 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 512GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $197 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 1TB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $139 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $155 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $143 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $185 cash (3rd gen, 11-inch, 1TB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $199 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $172 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $152 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 512GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $185 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $178 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $143 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $176 cash (3rd gen, 12.9-inch, 1TB, WiFi, good)
  • Apple Trade-In: Up to $600 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)

Top iPad Pro 2nd Gen trade-in values

  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $150 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $175 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $175 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $225 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good) (Support the site!)
  • Decluttr: $194.50 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Decluttr: $241 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 256GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Decluttr: $268 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 512GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Decluttr: $171 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good)
  • Decluttr: $210 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good)
  • Decluttr: $244 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good)
  • Decluttr: $324 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Decluttr: $354 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Decluttr: $396 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 512GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Decluttr: $294 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good)
  • Decluttr: $324 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good)
  • Decluttr: $339 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $169 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $181 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 256GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $193 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 512GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $147 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $168 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $183 cash (2nd gen, 10.5-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $107 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $131 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $162 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 512GB, WiFi + 4G, good)
  • Gazelle: $64 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 64GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $95 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 256GB, WiFi, good)
  • Gazelle: $127 cash (2nd gen, 12.9-inch, 512GB, WiFi, good)
  • Apple Trade-In: Up to $600 Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial number)

Top iPad Mini 5th Gen trade-in values

Top iPad Mini 4th Gen trade-in values

Top iPad Air 3rd Gen trade-in values

Top iPad Air 2nd Gen trade-in values

MacBook trade-in values September 2021

How much is your MacBook Pro worth?

How much is your MacBook Air worth?

How much is your MacBook (12-inch) worth?

Apple Watch, AirPods and other trade-in values September 2021

How much is your Apple Watch worth?

  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $20 cash (aluminum Series 1, 42mm) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $40 cash (aluminum Series 2, 42mm) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $70 cash (aluminum Series 3, 42mm, GPS) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $120 cash (aluminum Series 4, 44mm, GPS) (Support the site!)
  • Apple Trade-In: Up to $150 Apple Gift Card (varies)

How much are your AirPods worth?

  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $25 cash (1st gen, good condition) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $30 cash (2nd gen, good condition) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $35 cash (2nd gen wireless, good condition) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $65 cash (AirPods Pro, good condition) (Support the site!)
  • MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (AirPods Max, good condition) (Support the site!)

Older iPhone and Apple devices can be dropped off at Best Buy, Staples, and Apple Stores for free recycling if you just want to ensure minimal environmental impact.

Be sure to check out the following guides for more detailed information on your device trade in options:

