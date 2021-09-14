Apple announces new MagSafe Wallet for iPhone 12/iPhone 13 with Find My integration

During the “California Streaming” event, Apple announced new cases and accessories for the iPhone 13. Alongside it, the company unveiled a new MagSafe Wallet that now integrates with the Find My app and network.

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand. It now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone. Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

For the Find My integration to work, Apple says it requires an iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe and iPhone 12 or later with Find my enabled in iOS 15. It’s not supported on Clear Case with MagSafe.

This new MagSafe Wallet comes in five different colors: Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Midnight, and Wisteria. It’s already available at Apple Online Store for $59 here.

