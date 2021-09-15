tvOS 15 and HomePod 15 launch on September 20

After its “California Streaming” event, Apple announced it was releasing iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 to the public on September 20. Now, the company has confirmed that tvOS 15 and HomePod 15 will launch alongside the other operating systems on Monday…

Apple confirmed that tvOS 15 will be released on September 20 in a statement to the Verge. The company isn’t promoting tvOS 15 on its website, apart from a small section on the Apple TV 4K page that hasn’t been updated since June.

For tvOS 15, its biggest feature, SharePlay, will be delayed until sometime later this year, as the company is still perfecting it.

Here are all the other functions launching with tvOS 15:

For All of You: Browse a new row in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can’t wait to watch.

Browse a new row in the Apple TV app to find something that everyone in the house can’t wait to watch. Shared with You: Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new row in the Apple TV app.

Movies and shows shared through Messages appear in a new row in the Apple TV app. Spatial Audio: Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you on tvOS 15.

Listen with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max for a theater-like experience with sound that surrounds you on tvOS 15. Smart AirPods routing: Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods.

Get an automatic onscreen notification to magically connect your AirPods. HomeKit camera enhancements: View multiple cameras around the house at the same time on your Apple TV with tvOS 15.

View multiple cameras around the house at the same time on your Apple TV with tvOS 15. Room-filling stereo sound: Pair two HomePod mini speakers with Apple TV 4K and enjoy rich, balanced sound for everything you watch.

HomePod 15, on the other hand, will let Apple TV owners use the HomePod mini as their main speaker. HomePod will also be able to turn on Apple’s set-top box, and more, as you can read about everything new with HomePod Software version 15 here.

Both of these operating systems launch on September 20 to all users with an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K. HomePod and HomePod mini can be updated through the Home app on your iOS or iPadOS device.

