Yet again, Brazil has the most expensive iPhone 13, US the cheapest

Are you planning to buy the iPhone 13? If your answer is yes, well, you may not want to buy it in Brazil, as once again the South American country has the most expensive iPhone 13 in the world.

The report is conducted by Nukeni and shows all the sales prices, including taxes of the SIM-free iPhone 13 on the Apple website for each country. It’s important to disclaim that some US countries don’t charge any taxes (like Delaware), and this is why the country is listed as the cheapest option, but it also shows how much it costs in the most expensive states as well (like Louisiana).

Also, to be fair with Brazil, the country is usually the most expensive in this survey, but it can be more expensive to buy a new iPhone in Turkey depending on the model or storage. In Brazil, customers are used to these prices thanks to higher taxes and bad currency ($1 is about R$ 5.26). Even so, the prices are about $100 cheaper than last years’ iPhone.

With that in mind, let’s discover where are the best and the worst places to buy a new iPhone 13:

iPhone 13 mini – 128GB

United States: $729

Hong Kong: $771.27

Canada: $785.28

Thailand: $785.80

Japan: $791.52

Now, the most expensive regions:

Turkey: $1,301.56

Brazil: $1,256.21

Sweden: $998.42

Hungary: $995.29

Italy: $990.52

iPhone 13 – 128GB

United States: $829

Hong Kong: $874.13

Japan: $900.95

Thailand: $$909.40

Canada: $924.34

Now, the most expensive regions:

Brazil: $1,446.57

Turkey: $1,419.90

Sweden: $1,137.82

Norway: $1,132.10

Hungary: $1,130.25

iPhone 13 Pro – 128GB

United States: $999.00

Hong Kong: $1,092.69

United States: $1,113.89

Japan: $1,119.81

United Arab Emirates: $1,143.05

Now, the most expensive regions:

Turkey: $1,893.24

Brazil: $1,808.26

India: $1,627.88

Hungary: $1,433.91

Denmark: $1,428.77

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 128GB

United States: $1,099.00

Hong Kong: $1,208.41

United States: $1,225.39

Japan: $1,229.24

South Korea: $1,270.97

Now, the most expensive regions:

Turkey: $2,129.91

Brazil: $1,998.63

India: $1,763.65

Hungary: $1,568.87

Sweden: $1,567.63

And if you need that new and shiny iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage, you will pay $1,599 in the United States or up to $2,950.45 in Brazil. It’s your choice.

To conclude, if you want the new iPhone 13 mini or regular model, the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, and Japan usually have the cheapest offers. You usually should avoid Brazil, Turkey, Sweden, Hungary, or Italy if you don’t want to pay up to twice the price of the phone.

How expensive is it to buy the new iPhones in your country? Check out the survey here and tell us in the comments section below!

