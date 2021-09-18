Best AirTag keychains, cases, and straps [Update 10: elago AirPods AirTag case, more]

Now that we’ve had a chance to give some of the best AirTag keychains, cases, covers, and straps a try, alongside covering the launch of the top third-party brands, it’s time to round up the best-of-the-best. While overall sentiment has been somewhat lukewarm in some circles for the official Apple offerings (mostly a price thing it would appear), there’s no denying how important it’s going to be for some folks to ensure their slippery little Apple trackers are safe and secure. Dropping one in the bottom of your wallet or bag will certainly do the trick, but it’s also a less-than-elegant way to carry your latest Apple gear. The price of some of the AirTag straps, covers, and keychains can exceed that of the actual item tracker, so we have rounded up some options across all price ranges to give folks an idea of what’s out there and how to best make use of their AirTag accessory budget.

Best AirTag cases, key chains, straps, and more

(Update 9/18 2:00 a.m.): This post has now been updated with the new elago Snapshot AirPods Pro case that also houses Apple’s AirTags from just $14.

(Update 9/5 10:25 a.m.): This post has now been updated with the new Spigen AirPods Pro Tag Armor case with AirTag slot as well as the new Pelican Protector AirTag Stick-On Mount.

(Update 8/1 10:50 a.m.): This post has now been updated with several new models and designs. We have the Spigen AirFit wallet card case, elago’s $9 silicone keychain, the glow in the dark Case-Mate AirTag collar mount, and more.

AirTag review: An easy-to-use item tracker empowered by a network of a billion iPhone users

Before you dive into all of the best AirTag gear below, here’s everything you need to know about AirTag support on the web version of Apple Find My. You’ll also want to dive into our hands-on impressions of AirTag and the Apple accessories before making any final decisions. Not to mention this handy AirTag setup guide of sorts detailing Lost Mode, battery replacement, teardown, and what all those AirTag sounds actually mean.

Head below for all of the best options available right now and you can expect even more to get added to the list in the coming days/weeks as additional models land at the 9to5 offices around the globe. These are just some of the brands we are familiar with and/or options we have had a chance to take a look at thus far:

Updating…

Apple AirTag accessories

Apple AirTag Loop $29

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring $35

Apple AirTag Leather Loop $39

Plus more details here:

AirTag Leather Key Chain $30 (Reg. $40)

AirTag Glasses Strap $30 (Reg. $40)

NEW AirTag Rugged Keychain $30 (Reg. $40)

NEW Pet Tag $30 (Reg. $40)

Plus full launch details right here

NEW! Nomad expands AirTags accessory lineup with new Rugged Keychain and Pet Tag

Pad & Quill AirTag Keychain

Pad & Quill Mighty AirTag Leather Keychain $25

Or $21 with our promotion code

Pad & Quill 4-Pack Mighty AirTag Leather Keychain $80

Or $68 with our promotion code

Plus full launch details right here

Caseology AirTag Vault $15

Tough, durable, sandstone textured TPU keeps your AirTag safe…Convenient carabiner allows you to clip on and go… Will not disrupt signal or sound transmission.

Plus full launch details right here

Spigen Cases and Rugged Armor

NEW Spigen AirPods Pro Tag Armor case with AirTag slot $25

Plus full launch details right here

Spigen AirFit wallet card case for AirTags $18

Plus full launch details right here

AirTag Case Valentinus $25

Also available direct from Spigen

AirTag Case Rugged Armor $25

Also available direct from Spigen

Plus full launch details right here

CYRILL

CYRILL clear and glitter AirTag cases $17

More details here on the Spigen sister brand’s AirTags accessories

elago

NEW elago Snapshot Cover $14

Plus full launch details right here

elago Basic AirTag Keychain Case $9

Plus full launch details right here

3-Pack Soft Silicone with Key Chain $13

4-Pack Protective Case Loop for AirTag $19

Protective cover made of soft silicone is professionally designed for newly released AirTags; a metallic key chain not easy to rust for long-time use

ESR AirTag Keychain

2-Pack Silicone Case with Key Chain $15

In black, blue, white, and red

Flexible, tough, and grippy silicone safely holds onto your Tag and takes just seconds to put on…Open design on both sides keeps your Tag’s signal strong and stable…Smooth finish lets you clean off dust and grime with a quick wipe or rinse.

Belkin’s twist-and-lock solutions

Belkin AirTag Secure Holder with Strap $13

Even more colors direct from Belkin

Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring $13

Even more colors direct from Belkin

Hands-on impressions of the Secure holder right here

Plus full launch details right here

ProCase Protective Case and Strap

Soft Silicone with Key Chain and Strap $9

Comes with a detachable nylon hand strap, you could buckle the hand strap up to the keychain ring

Elevation Lab

Elevation Lab TagVault for AirTag $13

3-pack for $30, 4-pack for $40, or 8-pack for $75

Plus full launch details right here

The first waterproof case for Apple AirTags. Other open designs let AirTags get scratched and take abuse from everything else in your pocket (sorry Hermès). Nondescript, doesn’t visually broadcast that it’s an AirTag case. Ultra-durable composite construction with stainless steel hardware.

Moment Sheaths and Mounts

Stretch Fabric Mount for AirTags $20

Made from premium bonded powermesh, it sticks to virtually any fabric surface with a proprietary adhesive backing.

Hard Shell Mount for AirTags $20

Made from a rugged aramid fiber shell and backed with a super strong adhesive, you can stick an AirTag to any flat surface.

Curved Surface Mount for AirTags $20

Built with a flexible silicone construction, it’s easy to conform to virtually any hard surface you want to stick an AirTag to…watertight shell and rugged adhesive.

Frenchie Co. AirTag Wallet

Frenchie Co. AirTag Ready Wallet $99

Holds up to 12 cards & 12 bills, Magnetic closure, Top quality eco-friendly Italian leather, RFID blocking, AirTag slot…

FollowPaw

FollowPaw Cork Leather AirTag Collar $48 (Reg. $60)

FollowPaw Cork Leather AirTag Collar + Leash $101 (Reg. $113)

Our material of choice is renewable hero material – Cork leather. Cork is 100% vegan, water-resistant, and durable. This makes it the best and most sustainable vegan leather available. Each product has a unique and beautiful cork structure that lets you win every style competition.

Plus more details right here

WaterField’s new leather AirTag gear

WaterField AirTag Luggage Tag $49

WaterField Keychain with steel barrel closure $25

Plus more details right here

Case-Mate’s new AirTag accessories

Case-Mate AirTag collar mount with glow in the dark design $20

Case-Mate AirTags Sticker $15 or 4 for $10 ea.

Case-Mate AirTags Clip Ring $20

Case-Mate AirTags Tough Sport $15

Plus more details right here

Pelican

Case-Mate Pelican Protector AirTag Stick-On Mount $20

Or a 4-pack for $40

Plus more details right here

CASETiFY AirTag keychain and case holder $35

w/ carabiner-style clip, optional emoji choices, more

Plus more details right here

Ringke

Ringke twist lock hard-shell AirTag case $9

Ringke 4-pack AirTag case $15

Plus more details right here

Casely

Casely vegan leather AirTag keychains from $14

Plus more details right here

Speck

Speck’s four new AirTags cases: Carabiner, luggage tag, more from $15

Plus more details right here

AirTag key screen protectors, chains, cases, and straps

Plus some handmade options via Etsy…

PlanterCoStore Keychain Luggage tag $21.50

WildflowerCoLeather Leather Keychain $25

Tag Lock Slide-On Dog Collar $20

BikeTaggr bike mount $19

Vegan Leather Protective Skin $14.50

BrightFutureHeirloom Vinyl Sticker $5 (15% off)

ROXXLYN Real Slate Stone Case $24 Plus “Indian Summer” colorway $26

MyAlpacaStudio Crocheted Keychain $18

Danny Rolph Key Ring Leather Case $35

Faux Suede/Leather Pet Collar Strap Hugger from $20

TagCard Flex Wallet Case $15 Also available on Amazon



Hermès accessories

AirTag Hermès Bag Charm $299

AirTag Hermès Key Ring $349

AirTag Hermès Luggage Tag $449

Some are currently out of stock at Apple but be sure to check out the direct options as well: Hermès now offering $699 AirTag travel tag and new $570 MagSafe case exclusively on its website

More coming soon…Updating

More AirTag coverage:

