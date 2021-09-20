‘djay’ now fully integrates ShazamKit technology ahead of iOS 15 release

Algoriddim announced today that it has integrated ShazamKit with djay, its Apple Design Award-winning DJing platform. The universal app is one of the first applications to harness the capabilities of Shazam’s audio recognition, available on iOS 15.

“Integrating Shazam into djay completely transforms the creative workflow of DJs. As a DJ you are constantly on the lookout for great new music to play at your next gig, but identifying a track and the process of getting it into your library has been a challenging task with no seamless way to do it. Now, whenever you hear a great song you can load it into djay’s decks with the tap of a button and instantly unleash your creativity,” said Karim Morsy, CEO of Algoriddim.

The built-in feature in djay now lets users discover music playing in their surroundings, whether they are at an event, listening to the radio, or playing a back-to-back set with another DJ. Once a song has been identified, djay instantly loads it onto the virtual decks and plays the audio in sync with the external music source.

That time synchronization is achieved by detecting and matching the exact part of the song through Shazam. Then, djay’s Automix feature can create a mix with similar tracks, automatically remixing the song, applying effects, and deconstructing it into its original components using its Neura Mix technology.

The ShazamKit integration is the latest in a range of features made possible by iOS devices, including Neural Mix™, which utilizes the Apple Neural Engine to allow users to isolate beats, instruments, and vocals of any track in real-time and redefines the boundaries of creative mixing.

djay is available as a free download on the App Store here. The optional PRO subscription costs $6.99 per month or $49.99 per year and offers full access to all content and features of djay Pro AI across Mac, iPad, and iPhone. A 7-day free trial of the complete PRO subscription is available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: