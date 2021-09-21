Apple Research app updated with study progress transfer via iCloud backup

Apple on Tuesday updated its Apple Research app with the option to transfer study progress to another device via iCloud backup. The feature is part of version 2.3 of the app, which is now available on the App Store.

According to Apple, today’s Apple Research update adds support for “transferring study progress to a new device using iCloud backup.”

The Apple Research app was introduced in November 2019 as a new way to let users contribute to health research using their iPhone and Apple Watch to capture data. Here’s how Apple describes the platform:

Making the world a healthier place just got a lot easier. Now you can contribute to groundbreaking research studies simply by using your Apple Watch and iPhone. Your participation will enable innovative research that would have been all but impossible before. And it will help Apple to create even more empowering technologies. We invite you to join one or more studies and make your mark on human health.

Users can download the app and check what studies are available, which require approval based on specific criteria. None of the data collected by the studies is associated with the user, who can safely remain anonymous.

You can learn more about Apple Research on the company’s official website. The app is available for free on the App Store, exclusively in the United States.

