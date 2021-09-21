iOS 15 will let you share your screen over FaceTime, but the feature isn’t live yet

One of the headlining features of iOS 15 is SharePlay, which among other things, will finally let you share your iPhone’s or iPad’s screen with people over FaceTime. Unfortunately, even though iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 were officially released this week, SharePlay is not yet available.

Sharing your screen on FaceTime

The ability to share your screen over FaceTime has been one of the most oft-requested iPhone and iPad features over the years. There are a variety of reasons why people want this feature, including for tech support, playing games and puzzles together, and more.

Apple announced iOS 15 at WWDC in June, and it heavily focused on SharePlay. SharePlay is a multi-faceted feature that allows you to watch TV shows and movies with other people, listen to Apple Music together, and more. Notably, SharePlay also allows you to share your iPhone or iPad screen with people over FaceTime.

Apple says that this feature will let you “share your screen to bring web pages, apps, and more into your conversation on FaceTime.”

So when will SharePlay be available?

SharePlay was added to iOS 15 beta 2 in June with support for many of the promised features. In August, however, Apple removed SharePlay from the iOS 15 beta and said the feature wouldn’t be included in the first version of iOS 15 released to the public.

Then, just today, Apple released the first beta of iOS 15.1 to developers — and it includes support for SharePlay

So to recap: SharePlay and the ability to share your iPhone’s screen over FaceTime are not included in iOS 15. The feature is, however, available in the beta of iOS 15.1, so we expect Apple to release SharePlay to the public as part of iOS 15.1 later this fall.

