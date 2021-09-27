Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Direct Mail: Create and send great looking email newsletters with Direct Mail, an easy to use email marketing app for the Mac. Get started for free and save 10% when you sign up for any pricing plan.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- iFixit shares full iPhone 13 teardown with details on Face ID changes
- Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects new MacBook Air with next-generation Apple Silicon to arrive in Q3 2022
- Apple issues fixes for bugs affecting widgets and Apple Music on iPhone 13
- Apple promises fix for broken ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ feature on iPhone 13
- Unlock with Apple Watch not working for iPhone 13 owners
- The ultimate guide to tracking your progress toward a credit card sign-up bonus
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.