Facebook and Twitch messes both caused by configuration errors

Both the Facebook and Twitch messes were caused by configuration errors, admit the companies. A mistake by Facebook led to a prolonged global outage of all the company’s services, while a similar error by Twitch left all its files exposed to a hacker …

Literally the entirety of Twitch.tv was grabbed and shared by a hacker yesterday.

Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, references to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords, that kinda thing […] Some streamers, whose payouts were leaked, have confirmed them as correct. A company source is also reported by Video Games Chronicle to have confirmed the security breach as genuine.

Twitch has now officially confirmed this in a blog post, though its language (“some data”) did downplay the seriousness.

We have learned that some data was exposed to the internet due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party. Our teams are working with urgency to investigate the incident. As the investigation is ongoing, we are still in the process of understanding the impact in detail. We understand that this situation raises concerns, and we want to address some of those here while our investigation continues.

In direct contradiction to yesterday’s report, the company claims that login credentials were not included in the dump – though this could be a matter of semantics around the word “exposed,” as passwords were of course encrypted.

At this time, we have no indication that login credentials have been exposed. We are continuing to investigate. Additionally, full credit card numbers are not stored by Twitch, so full credit card numbers were not exposed.

Twitch has reset all stream keys. Most users shouldn’t need to do anything, but some will.

Out of an abundance of caution, we have reset all stream keys. You can get your new stream key here […] Twitch Studio, Streamlabs, Xbox, PlayStation and Twitch Mobile App users should not need to take any action for your new key to work. OBS users who have connected their Twitch account should also not need to take any action. OBS users that have not connected their Twitch account to OBS will need to manually copy their stream key from their Twitch Dashboard and paste it into OBS. For all others, please refer to specific setup instructions for your software of choice.

