Looking for Apple’s new Polishing Cloth? Estimated shipping time slips to late-November

In addition to the introduction of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro and AirPods 3, Apple also unveiled a rather interesting product this week – its own Polishing Cloth. However, if you are looking for one, it might be difficult to find it in stores. The shipping estimate for the Apple-branded Polishing Cloth has already slipped to late November.

As seen on Apple’s website, the shipping estimate for the new Polishing Cloth is already 4-5 weeks just 24 hours after its introduction. This puts Apple’s Polishing Cloth in the same position as recently introduced devices like Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13, which are facing high demand and supply shortages.

Jokes aside, Apple says its cloth is made with “soft, non-abrasive material.” The company recommends it for cleaning the screens of Apple products such as iPhone, iPad, and even the expensive Pro Display XDR.

Apple’s Polishing Cloth is priced at $19, and unfortunately, it is not bundled in the box of any of the company’s devices. And certainly, if you are going to buy one, keep in mind that Apple says its cloth is compatible with iPhone 6 or later – whatever that means.

