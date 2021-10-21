Apple releases revised build of macOS Monterey RC to developers and public beta users [U]

Earlier this week, Apple released macOS Monterey RC (version 12.0.1) to developers and public beta users. With less than four days until the official release of macOS Monterey, the company has now released a revised build of macOS 12.0.1 RC.

Update: Apple has also released iPadOS 15.1 RC 2. However, the new build (19B75) is exclusive to the iPad mini 6 and is not available for any other devices.

While the previous macOS Monterey RC build number is 21A558, today’s build number is 21A559. This suggests that Apple has made some minor changes to the operating system, probably to fix some last-minute bug.

For some unknown reason, macOS Monterey RC (Release Candidate) is version 12.0.1 and not 12.0. Perhaps the reason is because version 12.0 will come pre-installed on the new MacBook Pro, and Apple is already working on a patch that will be available to all users next week.

macOS Monterey shares most of the features already introduced with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, including Focus mode for notifications, Portrait mode in FaceTime, Live Text, iCloud+, SharePlay, redesigned Safari, and more. Other new features include the Shortcuts app for the first time on macOS, AirPlay to Mac, on-device dictation, and Spatial Audio for AirPods users.

To get the update on a Mac currently running macOS Monterey beta, go to the Software Update menu in the System Preferences app. You can also download macOS Monterey from Apple’s Developer website our public beta website if you’re not running the beta yet (full guide here).

