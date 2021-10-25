Apple releases macOS Monterey with all-new Safari, Shortcuts app, SharePlay, Live Text, more

One day ahead of the all-new MacBook Pro notebooks arriving to the first customers, Apple has officially launched its latest major update for Mac. macOS Monterey comes with a new Safari experience, Shortcuts app, Focus mode, Live Text, AirPlay to Mac, SharePlay, and more.

macOS Monterey is available now for all users. You can head to the Mac App Store to download the new OS but it is rolling out via OTA – head to System Preferences > Software Update. It comes in just over 12GB in size.

Don’t forget to make a fresh backup of your Mac and double-check if your critical apps are compatible with Monterey before installing it.

New features and changes that come with macOS 12 Monterey include a redesigned Safari, Shortcuts app arriving on the Mac, a new Focus mode, Live Text (OCR), Quick Notes, AirPlay to Mac, SharePlay, Universal Control (delayed) to seamlessly work across multiple Apple devices, and more.

Notably, one of the most anticipated features, Universal Control was absent from the beta builds over the past months and Apple put a “beta” label on it in Monterey beta 10. However, it has remained unavailable to enable.

Just last week, Apple confirmed that Universal Control will be coming “later this fall,” and not with the initial launch of macOS Monterey.

