Camo teams up with Snap to bring augmented reality to video meetings

Camo, the popular app that allows you to use your iPhone as a Mac webcam, has released a new update that integrates the Snap API to add augmented reality to your video meetings. Snap’s AR capabilities, along with Camo’s functionality like zoom, pan, and other features, allow people to personalize how they appear and interact while in a meeting or chatting with long-distance friends.

“Camo is at the forefront of what comes after webcams, and that means devices with entirely new capabilities. For the first time, PC and Mac users have the power to use AR technologies without needing an expensive setup. By offloading the AR processing to your cell phone, we take advantage of their incredible cameras and processors for smoother, faster recording, podcasting, and streaming,” says CEO and Founder of Reincubate, Aidan Fitzpatrick. “We’re excited to be building on Snap’s expertise to bring AR to the millions of streams already using Camo.”

The new Snap AR webcam features in Camo are available free for all users of Camo, both paid and free versions. Accessing the AR lenses is as simple as selecting them in the Camo Studio app on the Mac, and the launch set comprises a dozen lenses across the following categories:

Focus: Lenses that help people focus on the speaker in streams such as “Portrait Mode” and background muting.

Accessibility: Lenses that help people convey visual cues with face tracking and the use of emoji for face and hand signals.

Masking: Lenses to render a light beauty filter, reduced color set, or even in sketch form. These lenses help combat the effects of “Zoom fatigue.”

“It’s exciting to see how Camo is using Camera Kit to bring AR to streams, meetings and presentations, while also leveraging our Lens Creator community to extend their creativity to Camo’s users.” said Elliot Solomon, director, Camera Platform Partnerships at Snap Inc.

