Best AirTag cases, keychains, and straps [Updated]

Now that we’ve had a chance to give some of the best AirTag keychains, cases, covers, and straps a try, alongside covering the launch of the top third-party brands, it’s time to round up the best-of-the-best. While overall sentiment has been somewhat lukewarm in some circles for the official Apple offerings (mostly a price thing it would appear), there’s no denying how important it’s going to be for some folks to ensure their slippery little Apple trackers are safe and secure. Dropping one in the bottom of your wallet or bag will certainly do the trick, but it’s also a less-than-elegant way to carry your latest Apple gear. The price of some of the AirTag straps, covers, and keychains can exceed that of the actual item tracker, so we have rounded up some options across all price ranges to give folks an idea of what’s out there and how to best make use of their AirTag accessory budget.
Best AirTag cases, key chains, straps, and more
You'll find all of the best AirTag cases, keychains, straps, and more listed out down below, now updated with some new releases, discounts, and more. Alongside a new American leather model from Pad & Quill that is now 15% off, we have also added some eye-catching new models from elago featuring classic SNES- and iPod Shuffle-style designs as well as the Hang-it, Clip-it, and Stick-it models from Catalyst. Those new additions are also joined by the Raptic Link & Lock model featuring a unique 3-digit combination lock on its cast zinc AirTag case solution.
This post has now been updated with the new elago Snapshot AirPods Pro case that also houses Apple's AirTags from just $14.
Before you dive into all of the best AirTag gear below, here’s everything you need to know about AirTag support on the web version of Apple Find My. You’ll also want to dive into our hands-on impressions of AirTag and the Apple accessories before making any final decisions. Not to mention this handy AirTag setup guide of sorts detailing Lost Mode, battery replacement, teardown, and what all those AirTag sounds actually mean.
Head below for all of the best options available right now and you can expect even more to get added to the list in the coming days/weeks as additional models land at the 9to5 offices around the globe. These are just some of the brands we are familiar with and/or options we have had a chance to take a look at thus far:
Apple AirTag accessories
Apple AirTag Loop $29
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring $35
Apple AirTag Leather Loop $39
Nomad AirTags gear
AirTag Leather Key Chain $30 (Reg. $40)
AirTag Glasses Strap $30 (Reg. $40)
NEW AirTag Rugged Keychain $30 (Reg. $40)
NEW Pet Tag $30 (Reg. $40)
NEW! Nomad expands AirTags accessory lineup with new Rugged Keychain and Pet Tag
Pad & Quill AirTag Keychain
Pad & Quill Mighty AirTag Leather Keychain $25
Or $21 with our promotion code
Pad & Quill 4-Pack Mighty AirTag Leather Keychain $80
Or $68 with our promotion code
Pad & Quill unveils new discreet American leather AirTag keychain case at 15% off
Caseology Apple AirTags Case
Caseology AirTag Vault $15
Tough, durable, sandstone textured TPU keeps your AirTag safe…Convenient carabiner allows you to clip on and go… Will not disrupt signal or sound transmission.
Spigen Cases and Rugged Armor
NEW Spigen AirPods Pro Tag Armor case with AirTag slot $25
Spigen AirFit wallet card case for AirTags $18
AirTag Case Valentinus $25
Also available direct from Spigen
AirTag Case Rugged Armor $25
Also available direct from Spigen
CYRILL
CYRILL clear and glitter AirTag cases $17
elago
NEW elago Snapshot Cover $14
elago Basic AirTag Keychain Case $9
Plus full launch details right here
elago unveils new SNES controller-style W5 AirTag Keychain Case with launch discount
elago brings iPod Shuffle vibes to your Apple AirTag with all-new case
MoKo Protective Cases for AirTags
3-Pack Soft Silicone with Key Chain $13
4-Pack Protective Case Loop for AirTag $19
Protective cover made of soft silicone is professionally designed for newly released AirTags; a metallic key chain not easy to rust for long-time use
ESR AirTag Keychain
2-Pack Silicone Case with Key Chain $15
In black, blue, white, and red
Flexible, tough, and grippy silicone safely holds onto your Tag and takes just seconds to put on…Open design on both sides keeps your Tag’s signal strong and stable…Smooth finish lets you clean off dust and grime with a quick wipe or rinse.
Belkin’s twist-and-lock solutions
Belkin AirTag Secure Holder with Strap $13
Even more colors direct from Belkin
Belkin AirTag Case with Key Ring $13
Even more colors direct from Belkin
ProCase Protective Case and Strap
Soft Silicone with Key Chain and Strap $9
Comes with a detachable nylon hand strap, you could buckle the hand strap up to the keychain ring
Elevation Lab
Elevation Lab TagVault for AirTag $13
3-pack for $30, 4-pack for $40, or 8-pack for $75
The first waterproof case for Apple AirTags. Other open designs let AirTags get scratched and take abuse from everything else in your pocket (sorry Hermès). Nondescript, doesn’t visually broadcast that it’s an AirTag case. Ultra-durable composite construction with stainless steel hardware.
Moment Sheaths and Mounts
Stretch Fabric Mount for AirTags $20
Made from premium bonded powermesh, it sticks to virtually any fabric surface with a proprietary adhesive backing.
Hard Shell Mount for AirTags $20
Made from a rugged aramid fiber shell and backed with a super strong adhesive, you can stick an AirTag to any flat surface.
Curved Surface Mount for AirTags $20
Built with a flexible silicone construction, it’s easy to conform to virtually any hard surface you want to stick an AirTag to…watertight shell and rugged adhesive.
Frenchie Co. AirTag Wallet
Frenchie Co. AirTag Ready Wallet $99
Holds up to 12 cards & 12 bills, Magnetic closure, Top quality eco-friendly Italian leather, RFID blocking, AirTag slot…
FollowPaw
FollowPaw Cork Leather AirTag Collar $48 (Reg. $60)
FollowPaw Cork Leather AirTag Collar + Leash $101 (Reg. $113)
Our material of choice is renewable hero material – Cork leather. Cork is 100% vegan, water-resistant, and durable. This makes it the best and most sustainable vegan leather available. Each product has a unique and beautiful cork structure that lets you win every style competition.
WaterField’s new leather AirTag gear
WaterField AirTag Luggage Tag $49
WaterField Keychain with steel barrel closure $25
Case-Mate’s new AirTag accessories
Case-Mate AirTag collar mount with glow in the dark design $20
Case-Mate AirTags Sticker $15 or 4 for $10 ea.
Case-Mate AirTags Clip Ring $20
Case-Mate AirTags Tough Sport $15
Pelican
Case-Mate Pelican Protector AirTag Stick-On Mount $20
Or a 4-pack for $40
CASETiFY AirTags accessories
CASETiFY AirTag keychain and case holder $35
- w/ carabiner-style clip, optional emoji choices, more
Ringke
Ringke twist lock hard-shell AirTag case $9
Ringke 4-pack AirTag case $15
Raptic
Raptic put a 3-digit combination lock on its latest cast zinc Link AirTag case:
- Raptic Link & Lock combination lock AirTag case $40
Catalyst
Catalyst intros new waterproof, military-grade Beats Studio Buds case, AirTags gear, and more:
- Catalyst Hang-It AirTag case $35
- Hang-It comes with a keyring and carabiner that can be attached to anything from a pet’s tag to a child’s backpack.
- Catalyst Clip-It AirTag case $35
- Clip-It attaches to most straps including pet collars, camera straps and shoelaces
- Catalyst Stick-It AirTag case $35
- Stick-It has an in-built 3M VHB removable sticker that can be fastened easily to most surfaces
Casely
Casely vegan leather AirTag keychains from $14
Speck
Speck’s four new AirTags cases: Carabiner, luggage tag, more from $15
AirTag key screen protectors, chains, cases, and straps
- Studio Proper DogTag from $30
- Studio Proper TidyCase from $10
- Studio Proper BikeTag from $10
- Studio Proper BagTag from $20
- Studio Proper LoopCase from $13
- Studio Proper LeatherCase from $26
- Orzero 6-pack Soft TPU Screen Protector $8
- Orzero 4-pack Silicone Skin $14
- Olixar Apple AirTags Anti-Scratch Protector Clear $9.50
- ArmorSuit 6-pack Anti-Glare Skin $9
- AWINNER 5-pack Front/Back TPU Protector $8
- Olixar Apple AirTags Genuine Leather Protective Loop $18
- Olixar 4-pack Apple AirTags Adhesive Silicone Pocket $12
- Olixar Apple AirTags Genuine Leather Pet Colllar $20
- Olixar Nylon Adjustable Pet Collar With Apple AirTags $18
- Xmada Assorted 4-pack Silicone Cases $18
- AWINNER 4-pack Cat Paw Silicone Cases $16
- AWINNER 4-pack Black Silicone Cases $16
- Wairco Snap Case for Apple AirTag $19 (Reg. $24)
- AirCovered Case with Keychain Loop $10 (Reg. $15)
- Milwaukee Leather Luggage Tag $25 (Reg. $35)
- DamonLight 2-pack Protective Cover + Keychain $14
- DamonLight Shockproof Case + Carabiner $13
- DamonLight Leather Case + Keychain $15
- Zanderlyn Medallion Keychain $12
- Shein AirTag Silicone Case + Key Ring $2
- Plus more styles from $2
- Techypop Soft Fabric Designer Case $20 (or less in bulk)
- Techypop Pastel Soft Silicone Loop $18 (or less in bulk)
- Techypop Glow in Dark Soft Silicone $20 (or less in bulk)
- Techypop Pastel SiliconeSticker Case $20 (or less in bulk)
Plus some handmade options via Etsy…
- PlanterCoStore Keychain Luggage tag $21.50
- WildflowerCoLeather Leather Keychain $25
- Tag Lock Slide-On Dog Collar $20
- BikeTaggr bike mount $19
- Vegan Leather Protective Skin $14.50
- BrightFutureHeirloom Vinyl Sticker $5 (15% off)
- ROXXLYN Real Slate Stone Case $24
- Plus “Indian Summer” colorway $26
- MyAlpacaStudio Crocheted Keychain $18
- Danny Rolph Key Ring Leather Case $35
- Faux Suede/Leather Pet Collar Strap Hugger from $20
- TagCard Flex Wallet Case $15
- Also available on Amazon
Hermès accessories
AirTag Hermès Bag Charm $299
AirTag Hermès Key Ring $349
AirTag Hermès Luggage Tag $449
Some are currently out of stock at Apple but be sure to check out the direct options as well: Hermès now offering $699 AirTag travel tag and new $570 MagSafe case exclusively on its website
AirTag review: An easy-to-use item tracker empowered by a network of a billion iPhone users
