9to5Mac Happy Hour 358: Kuo thinks AR will replace the iPhone, Apple Watch notifications, Beats Fit Pro hands-on

- Dec. 3rd 2021 12:30 pm PT

0

Apple celebrates the Best Apps of the Year but Apple Music Unwrapped remains non-existent. Zac and Benjamin discuss Ming Chi Kuo’s proclamation that Apple wants to replace the iPhone with AR within a decade, and discuss some possible improvements to how the iPhone handles mirroring notifications to the Apple Watch.

