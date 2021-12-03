9to5Mac Happy Hour 358: Kuo thinks AR will replace the iPhone, Apple Watch notifications, Beats Fit Pro hands-on
Apple celebrates the Best Apps of the Year but Apple Music Unwrapped remains non-existent. Zac and Benjamin discuss Ming Chi Kuo’s proclamation that Apple wants to replace the iPhone with AR within a decade, and discuss some possible improvements to how the iPhone handles mirroring notifications to the Apple Watch.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
