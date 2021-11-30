New images show AirPods prototype with translucent design, more

- Nov. 30th 2021 9:23 am PT

Apple device collector Giulio Zompetti has shared a new round of prototype images of Apple devices on Twitter. Most notably, Zompetti has shared images of prototype AirPods that features an intriguing translucent design.

It’s unclear whether Apple actually planned to release transparent AirPods, but it’s unlikely. The translucent design reveals a lot of the internal quirks of AirPods, including quite a bit of glue. Translucent cases are common during product prototyping to allow engineers to get a closer look at the design.

Today, the AirPods and AirPods Pro are are only available in white — with Apple resisting calls to release its truly wireless earbuds in any other colors. On the flip side, earbuds from the Apple-owned Beats brand, such as the Beats Fit Pro, are available in a range of different colors.

In terms of translucent earbuds, there is one option on the market: the Nothing ear (1). These feature an AirPods Pro-style design with a translucent stem.

In addition to the transparent AirPods, Zompetti has also recently shared images of a 29W Apple Charger prototype as well as an EVT prototype of the original iPhone. Check them out below.

