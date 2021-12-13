9to5Mac Daily: December 13, 2021 – macOS and iOS updates, new Apple TV+ trailer, new free Adobe plan, and more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple updates macOS Monterey with SharePlay, MagSafe charging fix, and more
- Apple releases iOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, and tvOS 15.2 to all users
- Adobe launches free Creative Cloud Express with basic features for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- Apple’s most affordable 5G iPhone could turn a billion Android users into switchers
- Apple releases trailer for season 3 of Servant, premieres January 21
