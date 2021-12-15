Stacktrace Podcast 166: “A little bit of compiler magic”

The importance of sleep for both humans and async tasks, transferring apps and Apple developer accounts, and what things John and Rambo carry in their bags at all times.

Hosts

🟣 Apple Podcasts

🟠 Overcast

🟢 Spotify

If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: