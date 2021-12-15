Stacktrace Podcast 166: “A little bit of compiler magic”

The importance of sleep for both humans and async tasks, transferring apps and Apple developer accounts, and what things John and Rambo carry in their bags at all times.
Hosts
Links
- Pillow (disclaimer: has sponsored the show in the past)
- Delaying an async Swift Task
- Swift’s closure capturing mechanics
- Rambo’s new company website
