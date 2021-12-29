How to turn off in-app review requests on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

- Dec. 29th 2021 9:27 am PT

0

Feeling bombarded with apps asking you to rate them? Read along for how to turn off in-app review requests on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Developers asking for reviews inside of apps is a legitimate option that Apple allows that can help app makers and also potential users. But it can become overwhelming, especially if you’re getting them across lots of your apps.

Whether you want a little break from the pop-ups or want to keep them off permanently, it’s quick and easy to toggle off the feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How to turn off in-app review requests on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

  • On iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app
  • Swipe down and tap App Store
  • Swipe down again tap the toggle off next to In-App Ratings and Reviews
  • All done!
  • On Mac, open the App Store app
  • Click App Store in the top left corner > Preferences
  • Uncheck the box next to In-App Ratings and Reviews

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

Turn off in-app review requests on iPhone, iPad, Mac walkthrough

And here’s how it looks on Mac:

How to turn off in-app review requests on Mac

For more context, here are two tips for how Apple recommends developers use the in-app review request feature:

Don’t interrupt the user, especially when they’re performing a time-sensitive or stressful task. Look for logical pauses or stopping points, where a rating request makes the most sense.

Don’t be a pest. Repeated rating prompts can be irritating, and may even negatively influence the user’s opinion of your app. Allow at least a week or two between rating requests and only prompt again after the user has demonstrated additional engagement with your app.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12