Feeling bombarded with apps asking you to rate them? Read along for how to turn off in-app review requests on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Developers asking for reviews inside of apps is a legitimate option that Apple allows that can help app makers and also potential users. But it can become overwhelming, especially if you’re getting them across lots of your apps.

Whether you want a little break from the pop-ups or want to keep them off permanently, it’s quick and easy to toggle off the feature on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How to turn off in-app review requests on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

On iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app

Swipe down and tap App Store

Swipe down again tap the toggle off next to In-App Ratings and Reviews

On Mac, open the App Store app

Click App Store in the top left corner > Preferences

in the top left corner > Uncheck the box next to In-App Ratings and Reviews

For more context, here are two tips for how Apple recommends developers use the in-app review request feature:

Don’t interrupt the user, especially when they’re performing a time-sensitive or stressful task. Look for logical pauses or stopping points, where a rating request makes the most sense. Don’t be a pest. Repeated rating prompts can be irritating, and may even negatively influence the user’s opinion of your app. Allow at least a week or two between rating requests and only prompt again after the user has demonstrated additional engagement with your app.

