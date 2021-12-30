Easily organize your grocery and shopping lists on iOS and Mac with Get Sum

There are multiple ways to organize your grocery and shopping lists on your iPhone or iPad, including Apple’s Reminders and Notes apps – although they weren’t designed specifically for these types of lists. But if you’re serious about your shopping lists, the Get Sum app brings everything you need to organize them beautifully on your iOS devices and even Macs and Apple Watch.

Developed by Shihab Mehboob, who’s also behind the popular apps Aviary and Vinyls, Get Sum was created with shopping lists in mind. The app is quite simple and easy to use, and yet it has multiple tools to organize the things you want and need to buy.

The app lets you add products to your shopping list with details such as quantity, price, category, notes, images, and stores. However, what makes the app really interesting is that it uses that data to automatically show you how much you will spend and how much you have already spent on your previous purchases.

Users can set reminders to buy items at a specific date or location, and the shopping list can be re-sorted by priority, quantity, price, category, or store. If you want, Get Sum lets you invite other people to collaborate on a shopping list via iCloud, and the lists can even be printed directly from the app.

Other options available in the app include theme settings, smart categories and images, spending limit, and iCloud Sync to keep your list synchronized across all your Apple devices.

Get Sum is available on the App Store for $1.99. It has no in-app purchases or subscriptions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: