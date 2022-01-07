9to5Mac Happy Hour 363: CarPlay complications, Lossless AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 911

Benjamin and Zac discuss the divisive new series of Apple Watch commercials, intriguing rumors about Lossless music coming to AirPods Pro 2 courtesy of Ming-Chi Kuo, and whether the iPhone 15 will lose the physical SIM card slot. Plus, Zac poses a mysterious CarPlay riddle (find out the answer at the end of the show).
Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.
Sponsored by Headspace: You deserve to feel happier, and Headspace is meditation made simple. Go to Headspace.com/MAC for a one-month free trial.
Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Read More
- Intel claims the new Core i9 processor is faster than the Apple M1 Max – but that doesn’t mean much
- Report: Apple could launch an audiobooks service later this year
- The new Chipolo Card Spot brings Find My integration to your wallet
- This HomeKit bug could make your iPhone completely unusable; here are the details
- AAPL hits $3 trillion market cap, Apple now first company to reach milestone valuation
- Samsung unveils 2022 TVs with mini-LED panels, AirPlay 2, 144Hz refresh rates, NFT support, more
- AirPods with lossless audio support seem likely, but don’t get too excited
- Report: iPhone 13 sales strong during holiday season, Apple’s services business worth $1.5 trillion
- Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to offer Lossless support, new form factor, more
- Apple shares real stories from Apple Watch users in new ‘911’ video
Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes
Subscribe
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
- Stacktrace
- Apple @ Work
- Alphabet Scoop
- Electrek
- The Buzz Podcast
- Space Explored
- Rapid Unscheduled Discussions
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.