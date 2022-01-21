9to5Mac Happy Hour 365: Apple Headset news heats up, iPad Pro redesign details

Benjamin and Zac follow up with even more Apple headset rumors, discuss whether ProMotion will trickle down the iPhone lineup, new details about the 2022 iPad Pro redesign, and the App Store has a date with the Dutch authorities.
- iOS 15.3 RC fixes Safari bug that gives websites access to browsing history and Google ID data
- Antitrust bills targeting Apple gain traction in Senate as Ted Cruz reveals 40-minute phone call with Tim Cook
- Apple confirms it is ramping up efforts to get more iOS 14 users to update to iOS 15
- iPhone SE with 5G expected to launch in April or May as production moves ahead
- Apple CEO Tim Cook personally lobbying Senate Judiciary Committee as antitrust threats loom
- Likely new iPhone SE and iPad Air models appear in Eurasian database
- Apple’s AR/VR headset could be priced above $2,000, feature M1 Pro-like performance
- Making sense of the latest rumors about Apple’s looming AR and Mixed Reality headsets
- Report: iPad Air 5 with 5G, Center Stage camera, and more coming this spring
- Here’s everything we know so far about the 2022 iPad Pro
- Apple will allow dating apps in the Netherlands to use alternative payment systems, developers must maintain a separate app binary
