Seeing a pink screen on your iPhone 13? Here’s how to fix it

Since the launch of the iPhone 13, some users have been dealing with a pink iPhone 13 screen bug that is often accompanied by slow performance, apps freezing/not working properly, and unexpected shutdowns. Let’s look at what you can do to fix the pink iPhone 13 screen bug.

While some early reports of the pink iPhone 13 screen surfaced when the lineup launched back in October, the problem has continued without Apple addressing it broadly.

There have been some instances of Apple support deeming it a potential hardware fault. However, over the weekend, Apple support said that there is no evidence of it being a hardware issue – so it appears to be a software bug.

But it would seem Apple isn’t sure what exactly is causing the bug other than something going on between iOS and out-of-date apps.

How to fix the pink iPhone 13 screen bug

Some users have seen relief by simply restarting their iPhones (but may only help temporarily) Also be sure you’re backing up your iPhone regularly

Next, make sure you’re running the latest version of iOS (Settings app > General > Software Update) And keep an eye out for iOS 15.3 which should become available soon

Now head to the App Store and install any available updates for individual apps (App Store > tap profile picture – top right corner – > swipe down > choose Update All) Another option is to delete any apps that you notice the pink screen showing up during use

A more time-intesive approach, but you can wipe your iPhone and restore it from a backup

If you’re still seeing the pink iPhone 13 screen bug, reach out to Apple support – while there’s no guarantee, some users with the issue have reported getting their iPhones replaced

9toMac’s take

Interestingly, the iOS 15.3 release candidate doesn’t include any mention of a fix for the pink screen flaw. However, it’s possible the public release could include a specific fix for the issue. Apple may launch that update as soon as this week.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: