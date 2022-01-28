macOS 12.3 public beta now available with Universal Control support

Following macOS 12.2 arriving to all users this week and the first macOS 12.3 beta landing for developers yesterday, Apple has released the first macOS Monterey 12.3 beta for public testers. The new beta comes with the highly anticipated Universal Control feature.

The first macOS 12.3 beta is starting to show up for public testers via OTA and is also now available through Apple’s beta website. The release comes with build number 21E5196i.

The most exciting new feature with the macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas is certainly Universal Control. But there are some other new interesting features to test like support for the PS5 DualSense adaptive trigger, a new ScreenCaptureKit framework for “high-performance screen recording,” and more.

The release notes also confirm that in macOS 12.3, the kernel used by Dropbox and Microsoft One Drive is deprecated.

Apple also seeded public testers with the first beta for iOS and iPadOS 15.4 today.

Apple also released the first macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 beta alongside the Monterey update.

