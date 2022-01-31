CleanShot X utility for Mac adds new quick controls, blur options, more

CleanShot X is one of our favorite Mac utilities, adding an array of powerful features for screen capture and recording on Mac. Following a major update to the app in December, CleanShot X has been updated to version 4.1, with improved recording features, a new blur option for private information, and more.

For those unfamiliar, CleanShot X replaces the built-in macOS screenshot tool with a more powerful and versatile set of features. There are powerful tools for annotation, saving images to the cloud, full-page screenshots, and much more.

With today’s update to CleanShot 4.1, the app is adding a new feature that helps make sure sensitive information isn’t visible in your screenshots. While you could always pixelate sensitive information in CleanShot images, you can also now blur that information. There’s also a new “secure blur” option that randomizes the blur pattern so everything is even more illegible.

Another enhancement with today’s update to CleanShot is the ability to lock the aspect ratio when you select the recording area. This makes it easier to record screen captures at a specific aspect ratio, such as 16:9 for uploads to YouTube.

Other new features in CleanShot X version 4.1 include:

Added keyboard shortcuts to Quick Access Overlay ⌘C – Copy to clipboard ⌘S – Save ⌘W – Close ⌘U – Upload to Cloud ⌘E – Open annotation tool

Added “Move to trash” to Quick Access Overlay context menu (right click)

Added option to disable screen dimming while recording

Added option to bypass “Save as” dialog when holding ⌥ (Alt/Option) in Annotate window

Added “Save” and “OCR” options to Pinned screenshot context menu (right click)

Improved compatibility with Desktop stacks and displaying file extension

Changed close button location on Quick Access Overlay

Bug fixes and UI improvements

If you want to see the new CleanShot X features in action, the company has a detailed video showcasing everything you need to know.

You can download the app from the CleanShot website for a one-time purchase of $29. It’s also available through the popular Setapp service, which includes a wide-array of Mac apps for a single monthly subscription.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: