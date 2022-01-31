Here’s how to cancel your Spotify premium subscription

Whether you’ve been considering leaving Spotify for a while or just recently decided to make a change, read along for how to cancel Spotify subscriptions on iPhone and more.

The way to cancel Spotify subscriptions will vary depending on how you signed up. While a majority of users will need to cancel through Spotify’s website directly, some may need to cancel through iOS settings, or possibly through a cellular provider.

And if you’re looking for some help to move your library, playlists, and more to Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal, or another service, we’ve got a detailed tutorial:

How to cancel Spotify subscriptions on iPhone and more

Cancel Spotify subscription directly

Head to spotify.com/account From Your Account, choose Change plan Now pick Cancel Premium and confirm the change

Cancel Spotify through Apple

If you originally signed up for Spotify premium through an iOS in-app purchase:

Head the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad Tap your name at the top Now choose Subscriptions Tap Spotify and choose Cancel at the bottom

Cancel Spotify through your carrier

If you don’t see the option to cancel with the above options, your Spotify subscription may have begun through your cellular carrier (or is already a free account):

Log in to your carrier account

Look for add-ons/streaming services

Choose to cancel Spotify

Call your carrier if you’re having trouble cancelling

Something to keep in mind, if you cancel your Spotify premium subscription, it won’t delete your account, but change it to a free plan (premium tier will remain available until the next billing cycle).

Spotify also notes:

You keep your playlists and saved music when your account is free. You can also still log in and play with ads.

How to delete your Spotify account

If you’d like to fully delete your Spotify account, head to this Spotify support doc and follow the prompts.

