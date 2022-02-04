9to5Mac Happy Hour 367: iPads are hard to buy right now, Wordle is sold, and more iOS 15.4 features

Zac recalls a surprisingly difficult journey to buy a new $329 iPad. Fun word game Wordle has been sucked by the corporate overlords of the New York Times, and we have more iOS 15.4 features and tidbits to discuss.
- Report: iPad deliveries can take over two months as Apple focuses on iPhone production
- iPad shipments fell, but Apple still increased its share of the tablet market
- iOS 15.4 hints at AR/VR headset support and push notifications coming to web apps
- ‘Wordle’ acquired by New York Times for over $1M, could pave the way for an iOS app
- Hands-on: iOS 15.4 beta 1 changes and features – something for everyone [Video]
- Face ID with a mask tidbits: iOS 15.4, supported iPhones, glasses, Apple Pay, more
- iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 public beta now available with Universal Control, Face ID mask unlock, more
