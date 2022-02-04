9to5Mac Happy Hour 367: iPads are hard to buy right now, Wordle is sold, and more iOS 15.4 features

- Feb. 4th 2022 11:20 am PT

0

Zac recalls a surprisingly difficult journey to buy a new $329 iPad. Fun word game Wordle has been sucked by the corporate overlords of the New York Times, and we have more iOS 15.4 features and tidbits to discuss.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

