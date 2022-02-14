More ads are coming to Snapchat Stories, but creators will benefit this time

Creators who are verified on Snapchat are now able to make money on the platform through ads within stories. This change will mean that Snapchat for iOS users will now see mid-roll ads when tapping through Stories for the first time.

As reported by The Verge, the company has been looking for ways to increase the relevance of Stories, as users have started to spend more time consuming content on its TikTok equivalent, Spotlight. Snapchat has already featured ads on the Discover page, but this will be the first time creators will share a cut of the ad revenue with the mobile messaging platform.

The feature is currently in beta testing and only available to those who have reached Snap Star status, indicated by the gold star verification on their account. The revenue will be based on account metrics like engagement and will see increased rollout sometime this year.

This news comes after Snapchat reported a $3 million loss in revenue after Apple's advertising restrictions last year.

This news comes after Snapchat reported a $3 million loss in revenue after Apple’s advertising restrictions last year.

