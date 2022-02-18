9to5Mac Happy Hour 369: iOS’s annoying audio handling, Apple Watch future directions, and iOS 15.4 changes

Benjamin and Zac discuss one of the most frustrating parts of iOS; audio source management. There’s also some speculation about future directions for the Apple Watch, now the main product is relatively mature. Some new stuff from the latest round of iOS 15.4 betas — and the HomePod surprises, in a good way.

